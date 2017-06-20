Zuckerberg snubs White House invite to meet with President Trump and other tech CEOs
President Trump is asking the CEOs of the world’s largest tech companies for help in modernizing the American government system….
Read » Zuckerberg snubs White House invite to meet with President Trump and other tech CEOs on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!