Zuma extends condolences to Blade Nzimande following mother’s passing – Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News
Zuma extends condolences to Blade Nzimande following mother's passing
Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG – President Jacob Zuma has sent his condolences to Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande and his family following the passing of his mother. Nozipho Nzimande passed away on Sunday night at the age of 90. Zuma says she warmly …
