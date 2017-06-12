Pages Navigation Menu

Zuma extends condolences to Blade Nzimande following mother’s passing – Eyewitness News

Zuma extends condolences to Blade Nzimande following mother's passing
JOHANNESBURG – President Jacob Zuma has sent his condolences to Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande and his family following the passing of his mother. Nozipho Nzimande passed away on Sunday night at the age of 90. Zuma says she warmly …
