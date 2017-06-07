Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Justice Raymond Zondo to fill Dikgang Moseneke’s shoes – Times LIVE

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Justice Raymond Zondo to fill Dikgang Moseneke's shoes
Times LIVE
Justice Raymond Zondo has officially been appointed as the Deputy Chief Justice of South Africa‚ the Presidency announced on Wednesday. Save & Share. Tweet · Share · Email · Print. Zondo was recommended for the position following an interview before …
Zuma names Judge Ray Zondo as new deputy chief justiceCitizen
Justice Ray Zondo appointed deputy chief justiceNews24
Zuma appoints new deputy chief justiceIndependent Online
Jacaranda FM –Politicsweb –Moneyweb.co.za
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.