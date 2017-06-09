Masina lashes out at Cosatu, SACP over Zuma bashing – Independent Online
Masina lashes out at Cosatu, SACP over Zuma bashing
Johannesburg – Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina on Friday lashed out at ANC alliance partners, Cosatu and the SACP, for their criticism of President Jacob Zuma and calls that he should step down. Masina said Cosatu and SACP sought to dictate who …
Beware of sporadic rise of civil rights groups, Zuma tells MKMVA
Zuma: The ANC's Problems Are Due To 'Counter-Revolutionaries'
We must unite and close ranks: Zuma tells MK Vets
