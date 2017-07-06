​ Stop attacking judiciary over tribunal verdict – Rivers APC tells PDP

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has advised the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to refrain from its vicious attack on the judiciary. Publicity Secretary of the APC in the state, Mr. Chris Finebone made this known in a statement mailed to DAILY POST Thursday morning. Finebone “condemned […]

​ Stop attacking judiciary over tribunal verdict – Rivers APC tells PDP

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

