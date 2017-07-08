‪Osun Senatorial Poll: APC records early lead

#OsunWestDecides

Isokan LG: Ward 9, Unit 1

APC – 115

PDP – 93 as at 22:55pm. Ola Oluwa LG:

Ward: 03,

Unit: 004

APC: 140

PDP: 115

LGA: Isokan

Ward: 01

Unit: 001

APC: 110

PDP: 93

#Osunwestdecided. Ede North APC 004 PDP 190

#Osunwestdecided. Ejigbo LGA Ward 05 Unit 005 APC -289 PDP – 97 #OsunWestDecides

In Molete Ward III, unit 06.

APC-119

PDP- 80.

Official

#OsunWestDecides RESULT

LGA: Ejigbo

Ward: 07

Unit: 001

APC: 136

PDP: 148

#osunwestdecides

OLA OLUWA LG:

Ward 10

Unit 008

PDP 34

APC 133

REJECTED 2

V0ID 2

#Osunwestdecides. Ejigbo LG ward 6 unit 3 APC 121 PDP 241

#Osunwestdecides. Ilawo unit 1: APC 61 PDP 119

Ilawo: unit 2 : APC 127 PDP : 71

Ilawo: Unit 3: APC ; 99 PDP:49

Unit 4: APC : 73 PDP : 52

Adegebo : Unit 5 APC 33 PDP 22

APC 393. PDP 313.

393-313 = 80

APC leads in Ilawo 5 units with 80 votes

#Osunwestdecides. OLA OLUWA LG:

Ward 10 Unit 008

PDP 34

APC 133

V0ID 2

#OsunWestDecides

Ayedaade LG

Ward 02

Unit 05

APC 134

PDP 123

#OsunWestDecides

Polling unit 4. ward 09, Ejigbo LG results:

APC: 73

PDP: 52.

#OsunWestDecides

Polling unit 6, ward 3, Ejigbo LG.

APC: 170

PDP: 125.

#OsunWestDecides

#OsunWestDecides RESULT

LGA: ISOKAN

Ward: 02

Unit: 001

APC: 53

PDP: 159

#OsunWestDecides RESULT

LGA: Ola Oluwa

Ward: 05

Unit: 001

APC: 96

PDP: 85

#OsunWestDecides RESULT

LGA: Isokan

Ward: 01

Unit: 001

APC: 110

PDP: 93

