Osun Senatorial Poll: APC records early lead
#OsunWestDecides
Isokan LG: Ward 9, Unit 1
APC – 115
PDP – 93 as at 22:55pm. Ola Oluwa LG:
Ward: 03,
Unit: 004
APC: 140
PDP: 115
LGA: Isokan
Ward: 01
Unit: 001
APC: 110
PDP: 93
#Osunwestdecided. Ede North APC 004 PDP 190
#Osunwestdecided. Ejigbo LGA Ward 05 Unit 005 APC -289 PDP – 97 #OsunWestDecides
In Molete Ward III, unit 06.
APC-119
PDP- 80.
Official
#OsunWestDecides RESULT
LGA: Ejigbo
Ward: 07
Unit: 001
APC: 136
PDP: 148
#osunwestdecides
OLA OLUWA LG:
Ward 10
Unit 008
PDP 34
APC 133
REJECTED 2
V0ID 2
#Osunwestdecides. Ejigbo LG ward 6 unit 3 APC 121 PDP 241
#Osunwestdecides. Ilawo unit 1: APC 61 PDP 119
Ilawo: unit 2 : APC 127 PDP : 71
Ilawo: Unit 3: APC ; 99 PDP:49
Unit 4: APC : 73 PDP : 52
Adegebo : Unit 5 APC 33 PDP 22
APC 393. PDP 313.
393-313 = 80
APC leads in Ilawo 5 units with 80 votes
#Osunwestdecides. OLA OLUWA LG:
Ward 10 Unit 008
PDP 34
APC 133
V0ID 2
#OsunWestDecides
Ayedaade LG
Ward 02
Unit 05
APC 134
PDP 123
#OsunWestDecides
Polling unit 4. ward 09, Ejigbo LG results:
APC: 73
PDP: 52.
#OsunWestDecides
Polling unit 6, ward 3, Ejigbo LG.
APC: 170
PDP: 125.
#OsunWestDecides
#OsunWestDecides RESULT
LGA: ISOKAN
Ward: 02
Unit: 001
APC: 53
PDP: 159
#OsunWestDecides RESULT
LGA: Ola Oluwa
Ward: 05
Unit: 001
APC: 96
PDP: 85
#OsunWestDecides RESULT
LGA: Isokan
Ward: 01
Unit: 001
APC: 110
PDP: 93
The post Osun Senatorial Poll: APC records early lead appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!