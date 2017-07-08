Pages Navigation Menu

‪Osun Senatorial Poll: APC records early lead

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

#OsunWestDecides

Isokan LG: Ward 9, Unit 1

APC – 115
PDP – 93 as at 22:55pm. Ola Oluwa LG:
Ward: 03,
Unit: 004
APC: 140
PDP: 115

LGA: Isokan
Ward: 01
Unit: 001
APC: 110
PDP: 93
#Osunwestdecided. Ede North APC 004 PDP 190
#Osunwestdecided. Ejigbo LGA Ward 05 Unit 005 APC -289 PDP – 97 #OsunWestDecides
In Molete Ward III, unit 06.
APC-119
PDP- 80.

Official
#OsunWestDecides RESULT
LGA: Ejigbo
Ward: 07
Unit: 001
APC: 136
PDP: 148
#osunwestdecides
OLA OLUWA LG:
Ward 10
Unit 008

PDP 34
APC 133
REJECTED 2
V0ID 2
#Osunwestdecides. Ejigbo LG ward 6 unit 3 APC 121 PDP 241
#Osunwestdecides. Ilawo unit 1: APC 61 PDP 119
Ilawo: unit 2 : APC 127 PDP : 71
Ilawo: Unit 3: APC ; 99 PDP:49
Unit 4: APC : 73 PDP : 52
Adegebo : Unit 5 APC 33 PDP 22
APC 393. PDP 313.
393-313 = 80
APC leads in Ilawo 5 units with 80 votes
#Osunwestdecides. OLA OLUWA LG:
Ward 10 Unit 008

PDP 34
APC 133
V0ID 2

#OsunWestDecides
Ayedaade LG
Ward 02
Unit 05
APC 134
PDP 123

#OsunWestDecides
Polling unit 4. ward 09, Ejigbo LG results:

APC: 73
PDP: 52.
#OsunWestDecides
Polling unit 6, ward 3, Ejigbo LG.
APC: 170
PDP: 125.

#OsunWestDecides
#OsunWestDecides RESULT
LGA: ISOKAN
Ward: 02
Unit: 001
APC: 53
PDP: 159
#OsunWestDecides RESULT
LGA: Ola Oluwa
Ward: 05
Unit: 001
APC: 96
PDP: 85
#OsunWestDecides RESULT
LGA: Isokan
Ward: 01
Unit: 001
APC: 110
PDP: 93

