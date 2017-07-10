Toddler, nine others die in Ogun auto crash – Vanguard
Toddler, nine others die in Ogun auto crash
ABEOKUTA—An accident involving a white Mazda bus and a Mack truck at Ibara village, along Abeokuta /Sagamu Expressway in Ogun State, yesterday, reportedly claimed the lives of ten people, including a toddler. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by …
Two students, infant killed in Ogun road crash
Accident claims 2 months old baby, mother, 8 others in Ogun
Two-month old baby, mother, 8 others perish in Ogun ghastly accident
