Toddler, nine others die in Ogun auto crash – Vanguard

Posted on Jul 6, 2017


Toddler, nine others die in Ogun auto crash
ABEOKUTA—An accident involving a white Mazda bus and a Mack truck at Ibara village, along Abeokuta /Sagamu Expressway in Ogun State, yesterday, reportedly claimed the lives of ten people, including a toddler. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by …
