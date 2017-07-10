10 persons killed, others injured in garment factory blast

Fire officials said on Tuesday a boiler explosion at a Bangladeshi garment factory killed 10 people and several others left injured. A fire service official, Palash Modak said the mishap happened late on Monday at a plant owned by Multifabs Limited, a Bangladeshi company on the outskirts of the capital, Dhaka. The firm supplies knitted …

The post 10 persons killed, others injured in garment factory blast appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

