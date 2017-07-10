Pages Navigation Menu

10 persons killed, others injured in garment factory blast

Fire officials said on Tuesday a boiler explosion at a Bangladeshi garment factory killed 10 people and several others  left injured. A fire service official, Palash Modak said the mishap happened late on Monday at a plant owned by Multifabs Limited, a Bangladeshi company on the outskirts of the capital, Dhaka. The firm supplies knitted …

