100 Boko Haram accomplices, nine Boko Haram insurgents arrested among returning refugees

Boko Haram members have been found among refugees returning to northeast Nigeria from neighbouring Cameroon, the Borno State Emergency Management Agency said on Saturday. “At least nine Boko Haram insurgents and 100 accomplices were identified among 920 Nigerian refugees who returned from Marwa in Cameroon on Wednesday,” the agency’s head, Ahmed Satomi told AFP. “They …

The post 100 Boko Haram accomplices, nine Boko Haram insurgents arrested among returning refugees appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

