100 Boko Haram accomplices, nine Boko Haram insurgents arrested among returning refugees

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Boko Haram members have been found among refugees returning to northeast Nigeria from neighbouring Cameroon, the Borno State Emergency Management Agency said on Saturday. “At least nine Boko Haram insurgents and 100 accomplices were identified among 920 Nigerian refugees who returned from Marwa in Cameroon on Wednesday,” the agency’s head, Ahmed Satomi told AFP. “They …

