11 teenagers die from botched circumcision in South Africa

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in News, South Africa | 0 comments

Eleven teenagers have died of botched circumcision within two weeks during the winter initiation season in South Africa, authorities said on Saturday. According to Provincial Department of Traditional Affairs, all the deaths are in Eastern Cape Province, a hotbed of circumcision-related deaths. “The death toll of initiates in a short period is alarming,’’ Fikile Xasa from the department said.

