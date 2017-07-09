1200 Fiat 500s mass for iconic car's 60th birthday

Malay Mail Online

Participants drive past during the 34th International Rally of Fiat 500 Club Italia for the 60th anniversary of this car on July 8, 2017, in Garlenda, near Genoa, Italy. — AFP picGARLENDA (Italy), July 9 — More than 1,200 Fiat 500s from across Europe …



and more »