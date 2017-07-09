1200 Fiat 500s mass for iconic car’s 60th birthday – Malay Mail Online
|
Malay Mail Online
|
1200 Fiat 500s mass for iconic car's 60th birthday
Malay Mail Online
Participants drive past during the 34th International Rally of Fiat 500 Club Italia for the 60th anniversary of this car on July 8, 2017, in Garlenda, near Genoa, Italy. — AFP picGARLENDA (Italy), July 9 — More than 1,200 Fiat 500s from across Europe …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!