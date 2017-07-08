Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

122 nations seal UN atomic weapons ban treaty, without nuclear powers

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in World | 0 comments

A treaty that bans nuclear weapons was adopted by 122 countries at the UN on Friday, but countries with nuclear arsenals are boycotting the pact. The treaty obliges countries not to develop, test, produce or possess nuclear arms, or to acquire them by other means – “never under any circumstances.” The significance of the pact…

The post 122 nations seal UN atomic weapons ban treaty, without nuclear powers appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.