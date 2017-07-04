123 suspected drug dealers arrested in Bayelsa

No fewer than 123 suspected drug dealers have been arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Bayelsa State. According to the Bayelsa State command of the agency, illicit drugs weighing 81.95 kilogrammes were also confiscated from suspects in the state. This was disclosed by the NDLEA Commander in the state, Abdullahi Abdul, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

