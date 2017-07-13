13 Suspects In Major Mahama’s Murder Discharged – Peace FM Online
|
Peace FM Online
|
13 Suspects In Major Mahama's Murder Discharged
Peace FM Online
An Accra Magistrate court has discharged thirteen suspects allegedly involved in the lynching of the military officer, Major Maxwell Mahama. The thirteen are part of an initial 32 charged with murder during the last hearing of the case a fortnight ago.
Major Mahama's Murder : 13 suspects discharged
13 suspects discharged in Mahama's murder case
13 suspected Major Mahama's killers discharged
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!