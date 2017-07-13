Pages Navigation Menu

13 Suspects In Major Mahama’s Murder Discharged – Peace FM Online

13 Suspects In Major Mahama's Murder Discharged
An Accra Magistrate court has discharged thirteen suspects allegedly involved in the lynching of the military officer, Major Maxwell Mahama. The thirteen are part of an initial 32 charged with murder during the last hearing of the case a fortnight ago.
