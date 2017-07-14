Pages Navigation Menu

14-year old Zuriel Oduwole Honoured at UNESCO’s “Soft Power” Global Conference

Posted on Jul 2, 2017

At its first ever “Soft Power” global conference aimed at tackling the lingering global issues of women equality, Irina Bokova – UNESCO Director General invited 55 women experts in field from Women Leadership to Global development to lead the conference as speakers and panelists, in exploring this soft power approach. They include current and past female Presidents, female members […]

The post 14-year old Zuriel Oduwole Honoured at UNESCO’s “Soft Power” Global Conference appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

