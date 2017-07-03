1,400 Persons Benefit From Two-days Medical Outreach Programme In Bayelsa

Osa Okhomina,Yenagoa

Over 1,400 Indigenes of the ‎ Toru-orua, Bolou-orua, Ofoni,Ebedebiri, Angiama,angalabri communities in Tarakiri Clan of Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have benefited from a two days Medical Outreach programme conducted by the Mike Olomu Foundation in the State.

‎The Mike Olomu Foundation led by the Founder, Hon. Mike Olomu, during the medical outreach programme discovered two critical cases of a 13 years old boy diagnosed with tuberculosis of the spine which has caused him difficulty in walking and a 38 years old Woman with case of swolen throat caused by Goiter.

While the Foundation offered to pick up the 13 years old Medical Bill abroad and also offer him education schorlaship upon his return home healthy, the Foundation offered to pick the Medical Bill on the needed sugery for the woman.

The Founder of the Mike Olomu Foundation, Hon. Mike Olomu, told a jubilant crowd on Friday at the Ebedebiri Community ‎in Sagbama Council Area, that the decision to embark on the medical outreach was to touch lives of his people in the State.

According to him, though many indigenes were expecting usual cash and gift distribution that gets finished and the basic problem of health remains, “‎the aim of the medical outreach is his desire to touch the life of his people by providing better and quality health care service for them to better the life of those that cannot afford quality health service in tarakiri clan in respective of the political divide.”

“P‎roviding quality and better health care service to our people is the most precious gift anyone could give than sending money or food items during festive period that will not benefit the entire tarakiri clan. “

Hon. Mike Olomu, who is also the Special Assistant to the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC),however‎ called on political office holders and other meaningful bayelsans not to embark on frivolous aquisition of wealth and building of huge house to the detriment of the development of their communities,”stop building houses or buy cars you can not manage after office and focus on the infrastructural development of you community abd improve the living condition of the people.”

Also speaking, the Coordinator of the medical team,Dr. Mac-Eteli, confirmed that the medical team attended to over 1,400 persons with various medical cases bothering on Pregnancy, Eye, and other medical problems.

‎‎The Foundation also gave out free drugs, eyeglasses, free tooth treatment and free pregnant scan and antenatal care for the women, among other free treatment was offered to the people of Tarakiri Clan.

