Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: 150 Nigerians Killed in Three-Day Communal Clash – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in World | 0 comments


AllAfrica.com

Nigeria: 150 Nigerians Killed in Three-Day Communal Clash
AllAfrica.com
One hundred and fifty people have been confirmed dead after a three-day war between two communities in Cross River over land. The Director-General of the Cross River State Emergency Management Agency (CR-SEMA), John Inaku, confirmed the …
Over 150 killed, 14000 people displaced in Cross River communal clash – CRSEMANAIJ.COM
150 Killed In Cross River ClashSaharaReporters.com
Communal clashes leave 150 dead in NigeriaAnadolu Agency
Naija News
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.