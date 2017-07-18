Pages Navigation Menu

18 houses destroyed as Umuleri, Aguleri renew hostilities

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

No fewer than 18 houses have been destroyed in a renewed crisis between Umuleri and Aguleri communities in Anambra State. The President General of Umuleri community, Chief Pius Okonkwo, disclosed this in a press conference on Tuesday in Awka, Anambra State. He called on the State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, who hails from Aguleri to […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

