183 Drug Clients reintegrated and 200 suspected Drug Dealers Arrested by NDLEA in Zamfara

National Drugs Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA)’s Commander in Zamfara, Adamu Eigege disclosed that the agency had arrested 200 suspected drug dealers and users in 2016. He also said the command has succeeded in seizing a total of 521.9 kilograms of various types of illicit drugs during this period as well. Speaking at an occasion to […]

