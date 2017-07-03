197 traffic offenders arrested by FRSC during Eid-el-Fitr festival in Kwara

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Kwara said on Monday that it arrested and prosecuted 197 motorists for violating traffic rules during the last Eid-el-Fitr celebration. Mr Sunday Maku, the FRSC Sector Commander in the state, disclosed in Ilorin that the offenders committed a total of 204 traffic offences across the 16 local councils …

The post 197 traffic offenders arrested by FRSC during Eid-el-Fitr festival in Kwara appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

