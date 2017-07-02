2 arrested, 15 others injured after ‘violent protest’ in Durban – News24
|
News24
|
2 arrested, 15 others injured after 'violent protest' in Durban
News24
Durban – Two protesters have been arrested while 15 others were injured in a "violent protest" by shack dwellers in George Hill, Sydenham, Durban on Thursday morning. Abahlali baseMjondolo, the movement which represents shack dwellers, said they had …
Police "shot" Abahlali protesters
Shack dwellers 'under attack' at eThekwini
Police dispute claims of violence in KZN evictions
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!