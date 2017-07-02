Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2 arrested, 15 others injured after ‘violent protest’ in Durban – News24

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

2 arrested, 15 others injured after 'violent protest' in Durban
News24
Durban – Two protesters have been arrested while 15 others were injured in a "violent protest" by shack dwellers in George Hill, Sydenham, Durban on Thursday morning. Abahlali baseMjondolo, the movement which represents shack dwellers, said they had …
Police "shot" Abahlali protestersIndependent Online
Shack dwellers 'under attack' at eThekwiniTimes LIVE
Police dispute claims of violence in KZN evictionsEast Coast Radio

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.