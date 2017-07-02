2 Dead As Armed Robbers Attack Ajah, Lagos State Today (Graphic Photos)
According to the story shared by Ekwem,there was an armed robber attack in Ajah today.Two robbers and 2 other victims died in the incident.He wrote….
‘Happened just now!
Armed Robbers attack at Ajah Lagos state this evening that led to the death of 4 people.
The victims and two armed robbers were killed by Nigeria Army at gun battle.
Rest in Peace to the 2 Victims’
The post 2 Dead As Armed Robbers Attack Ajah, Lagos State Today (Graphic Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!