2 Dead As Armed Robbers Attack Ajah, Lagos State Today (Graphic Photos)

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

According to the story shared by Ekwem,there was an armed robber attack in Ajah today.Two robbers and 2 other victims died in the incident.He wrote….

Armed Robbers attack at Ajah Lagos state this evening that led to the death of 4 people.

The victims and two armed robbers were killed by Nigeria Army at gun battle.

Rest in Peace to the 2 Victims’

