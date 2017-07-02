Pages Navigation Menu

2 labour leaders, pregnant woman kidnapped in Rivers

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Crime

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Monday abducted  Carols Tam Tolufari and Mrs Ibim Oposunju, the chairman and secretary of Rivers State chapter Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, along Elele-Isiokpo road in Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State. on The two union executives were kidnapped along with a pregnant woman whose identity has not been disclosed on their way back to Port Harcourt from Abuja. The state Chairperson of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Mrs Beatrice Ituboh who disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday appealed to the abductors of the union leaders to release them unconditionally because their victims are mere civil servants who do not have money to pay ransom.

