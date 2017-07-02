2 men in court for allegedly hypnotising woman with intent to rape her

Two men- Chinadu Umeneri, 27, and Chidozie Okam, 26, who allegedly hypnotised a woman with intent to have sex with her, were on Thursday arraigned in an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

The accused persons are facing a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and abduction with intent to have forceful sex.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

The prosecutor, Insp. Julius Babatope, had told the court that the offences were committed on June 24, at about 9.00 p.m., at Fadeyi bus stop, Lagos.

He said the defendants hypnotised one Christiana Ganiyu with intent to abduct her and have sex with her.

“On lookers saw the way the complainant was behaving and suspected a foul play.

“They quickly alerted security operatives in the area and the two accused persons were arrested,” he said.

The offences contravened Sections 268 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs M.O. Olajuwon admitted the accused persons to bail in the sum of N250, 000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

The case was adjourned until July 31 for legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions

The post 2 men in court for allegedly hypnotising woman with intent to rape her appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

