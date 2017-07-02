Pages Navigation Menu

2 persons die in clash between youths, vigilance group in Niger

Two youths have been confirmed dead by the Niger State Police Command  in a clash between vigilance and youth groups in Angwan Yaman in Kontagora LGA of the state. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bala Elkana, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Minna on Friday, said it occurred on Thursday. “Only two people died …

