2 South South Reps threaten to beat up Atunwa over Jonathan’s invitation

As wife petitions Dogara over incessant harrassment from security agencies

By Emman Ovuakporie

ABUJA-TW0 Members of the House of Representatives, Mr Diri Duoye and Ms Boma Goodhead both from Bayelsa and Rivers respectively on Thursday threatened to beat up Mr Razak Atunwa over his invitation to former President Goodluck Jonathan to explain his alleged role in the OPL 245 Malabu Oil deal.

This is just as his wife, Dame Patience Jonathan petitions Speaker of the House, Yakubu Dogara asking that security agencies should stop harrassing her.

Rep Diri Duoye apparently disturbed as the direct representative of the former Number One citizen could not contain himself any longer at the end of a public hearing sent a warning signal to Atunwa that he should be ready for a showdown.

Duoye confronted his colleagues,saying why on “earth should he summon a former president to testify can such an invitation be extended to former president Obasanjo,he wondered aloud.

But another lawmaker from South West(name witheld) countered him saying that”there’s a window to it let’s see how it plays out.

Responding and shaking his head,Duoye said”I don’t think I can restrain myself from not beating him up which window are you talking about and where is it done that a former president is being ridiculed like this.

Rep Goodhead in anger also declared that”is it because it’s Jonathan and he remains a gentleman that he is.

All attempts to calm down the Bayelsa lawmaker were rebuffed as he called on his colleague”Boma please let us leave this place and see what is happening in Plenary.

Most of the lawmakers prsent at the hearing condemed the move made by the adhoc committee investigating the Malabu oil deal scam.

Also on Thursday,Dame Patience Jonnathan has asked the House of Representatives to call the security agencies to order as she can no longer bear the incessant harrassment from them any longer.

Gogo Bright, a lawmaker from Rivers state, presented the petition to the house on Thursday.

Bright, while presenting the report, said because of the sacrifices her husband has done for the country, the House should wade into the matter and call the security agencies to order.

The lawmaker said no former first lady has been harassed like this before.

“No former first lady has been harassed like this before,” Bright said.

“But for the sacrifices that her husband has made for the country, the House should consider and call the security agencies to order.”

The petition comes a day after an ad hoc committee of the House invited her husband to explain his role in the contentious Malabu oil deal.

On December 7, 2016, the House received a similar complaint from the former first lady.

