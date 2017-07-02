2 Suicide Bombers Killed While On Mission To Attack University Of Maiduguri (UNIMAID)

The Borno State Police Command has said that its officers on surveillance duty around the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) on Thursday night foiled an attempt by two male suicide bombers to sneak into the varsity’s campus and wreak havoc.

The police spokesperson, Victor Isukwu, said the suspected attackers were sighted by police snipers at about 9.50 p.m. when they were creeping towards the fence of the university.

He added that a team from the Police Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) was subsequently drafted to sanitize the scene and its environs as well as ensure the return of normalcy.

“One of the suicide bomber was shot dead, while the second bomber hurriedly detonated IED strapped to his body, killing himself, to avoid being captured alive,” said the police spokesperson. “It will interest you to know that the command recently deployed a full unit of PMF (Police Mobile Force) personnel, as well as guard and sniffer police dogs to the University, to compliment the presence of security personnel there. “These deployments have started yielding the desired results, amongst which are, to prevent and nip in the bud any attempt by these enemies of peace to threaten the lives and safety of the University of Maiduguri community and its environs.

Suicide bombers belonging to the Islamic death cult ‘Boko Haram’ have recently targeted the university, leaving behind a considerable number of casualties in deaths and injuries.

The latest attack on the campus was a coordinated one that took place on June 25 during which three suicide bombers found their way into the campus and killed a female security staff of the institution.

