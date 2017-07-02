2 teenagers remanded over murder of Osun varsity student

An Osogbo Magistrates’ Court on Thursday remanded two teenagers and one other person in the Ilesa Prison over alleged murder of a student of the University of Osun. The accused – all male – are Abdulkarim Sakariyatu, 19; Yusuf Kazeem, 18; and Ayuba Ibrahim, 24. They are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, murder, and unlawful interference before Magistrate Aina Oloyade.

