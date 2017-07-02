Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2 teenagers remanded over murder of Osun varsity student

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

An Osogbo Magistrates’ Court on Thursday remanded two teenagers and one other person in the Ilesa Prison over alleged murder of a student of the University of Osun. The accused  – all male – are Abdulkarim Sakariyatu, 19; Yusuf Kazeem, 18; and Ayuba Ibrahim, 24. They are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, murder, and unlawful interference before Magistrate Aina Oloyade.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.