200000 people to be employed at Sh200 billion industrial zone in Eldoret – The Standard

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


200000 people to be employed at Sh200 billion industrial zone in Eldoret
More than 200,000 people will be employed under Kenya's first licensed special African Economic Zones (AEZ) to be launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County. Governor Jackson Mandago (pictured) said the President was …
