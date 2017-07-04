Pages Navigation Menu

2017 Budget: House of Representatives summon Fashola – NAIJ.COM

2017 Budget: House of Representatives summon Fashola
The House of Representatives has summoned Mr Babatunde Fashola, to explain why he described members of the National Assembly as having “stark and worrisome knowledge” of the budget process. Fashola made the comment when he raised an alarm …
