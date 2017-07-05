2017 Greenbrier Classic Round 1 Tee Times & Player Pairings

Round 1 of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic will be hosted at the Old White TPC in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia on Thursday July 6th. The Greenbrier Classic 1st round tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:00 am local time.

The 156 player strong field for the Greenbrier Classic have been paired into xx two/three ball groups for the first two rounds of the tournament.

2017 Greenbrier Classic Round 1 Tee Times

The Greenbrier Classic 2017 round 1 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. Groups starting on the 1st tee are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th tee.

Tee Times Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 7:00 AM Michael Kim C.T. Pan Mark Hubbard 7:10 AM Ben Crane Robert Garrigus John Daly 7:20 AM Tommy Gainey Zac Blair Michael Putnam 7:30 AM D.A. Points Troy Merritt Ben Martin 7:40 AM Vaughn Taylor J.B. Holmes Vijay Singh 7:50 AM Greg Chalmers Keegan Bradley Luke Donald 8:00 AM Davis Love III Robert Streb K.J. Choi 8:10 AM Graham DeLaet Andres Gonzales J.T. Poston 8:20 AM Jason Bohn Chris Stroud Tyrone Van Aswegen 8:30 AM Scott Stallings Y.E. Yang Tag Ridings 8:40 AM Ryan Armour Julian Etulain Kevin Shields 8:50 AM Brad Fritsch Bryson DeChambeau Davis Love IV 9:00 AM Steven Alker Jonathan Byrd Clayton Portz 12:00 PM Boo Weekley Ricky Barnes Luke List 12:10 PM Patrick Rodgers Kelly Kraft Xander Schauffele 12:20 PM Cameron Tringale Sung Kang Cameron Percy 12:30 PM Tony Finau Hunter Mahan Webb Simpson 12:40 PM Peter Malnati J.J. Henry Sean O’Hair 12:50 PM Kevin Kisner Si Woo Kim Mackenzie Hughes 1:00 PM Bubba Watson Danny Lee Phil Mickelson 1:10 PM Scott Brown Charlie Beljan Rory Sabbatini 1:20 PM Camilo Villegas Geoff Ogilvy Bill Lunde 1:30 PM Johnson Wagner Morgan Hoffmann Dominic Bozzelli 1:40 PM Nicholas Lindheim Brett Drewitt Ryan Zylstra 1:50 PM Sam Saunders Sebastian Munoz Christian Brand 2:00 PM Miguel Angel Carballo Tyler Aldridge Daniel Obremski 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 7:00 AM Ken Duke Carl Pettersson Derek Fathauer 7:10 AM David Hearn Chad Collins Steve Wheatcroft 7:20 AM Greg Owen Roberto Castro Shane Bertsch 7:30 AM David Lingmerth Matt Every Brian Gay 7:40 AM Steven Bowditch Alex Cejka Nick Watney 7:50 AM Russell Henley Hudson Swafford Bill Haas 8:00 AM Jonas Blixt Patrick Reed Charles Howell III 8:10 AM Kevin Streelman Matt Jones Ollie Schniederjans 8:20 AM Bryce Molder Jason Kokrak Ryan Blaum 8:30 AM Angel Cabrera Seung-Yul Noh Andrew Loupe 8:40 AM Jonathan Randolph Seamus Power Joel Dahmen 8:50 AM Willy Wilcox Tom Hoge Joaquin Niemann 9:00 AM Mark Anderson Rick Lamb Alan Cooke 12:00 PM Chad Campbell Jamie Lovemark J.J. Spaun 12:10 PM Kyle Reifers Harold Varner III Trey Mullinax 12:20 PM Ted Potter, Jr. Shawn Stefani Grayson Murray 12:30 PM Jimmy Walker Jim Herman Smylie Kaufman 12:40 PM Billy Hurley III Chris Kirk Nick Taylor 12:50 PM James Hahn Gary Woodland Stewart Cink 1:00 PM John Huh Spencer Levin Martin Flores 1:10 PM Stuart Appleby Brendon de Jonge Patton Kizzire 1:20 PM Tim Wilkinson Gonzalo Fdez-Castano Blayne Barber 1:30 PM Harris English Whee Kim Brett Stegmaier 1:40 PM Bobby Gates Ryan Brehm Curtis Luck 1:50 PM Brandon Hagy Bobby Wyatt Braden Thornberry 2:00 PM Max Homa Richy Werenski Brian Campbell

