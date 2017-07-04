2017 Hajj: NAHCON begins processing visa for 40, 000 intending pilgrims

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has commenced processing of visas for about 40,000 intending pilgrims who have completed payment of their hajj fares in different states.

The Head of Media of NAHCON, Malam Uba Mana, made the disclosure in a statement made available on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mana advised all intending pilgrims wishing to travel for the 2017 hajj to complete payment of their hajj fares in their respective states before the closure of Saudi Electronic-portal for visa approval.

According to him, the first flight to convey Nigerian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for the 2017 hajj is scheduled to depart on Friday, July 30.

He therefore urged state pilgrims boards and agencies to immediately commence the inoculation of intending pilgrims and issuance of Basic Travel Allowance.

The NAHCON spokesman listed states with highest number of registered pilgrims to includes Kaduna with 6, 335, followed by Niger with 4, 129, Zamfara, Kano and Sokoto each with about 3, 000 pilgrims.

No fewer than 95,000 pilgrims processed through state pilgrims welfare boards and agencies as well as private tour operators are expected to perform the 2017 hajj.

The post 2017 Hajj: NAHCON begins processing visa for 40, 000 intending pilgrims appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

