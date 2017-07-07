Pages Navigation Menu

2017 Hajj: NAHCON begins processing visa for 40000 intending pilgrims – Vanguard

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Africa


2017 Hajj: NAHCON begins processing visa for 40000 intending pilgrims
The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has commenced processing of visas for about 40,000 intending pilgrims who have completed payment of their hajj fares in different states. The Head of Media of NAHCON, Malam Uba Mana, made the …
