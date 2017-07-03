2017 HNA Open de France Results & Leaderboard
Tommy Fleetwood has won the 2017 HNA Open de France with a 1 shot lead and a score of 12 under par at the Le Golf National.
2017 HNA Open de France Results
|Positions
|Players
|Total Strokes
|Scores
|1st
|Tommy Fleetwood
|272
|-12
|2nd
|Peter Uihlein
|273
|-11
|3rd
|Alexander Bjork
|276
|-8
|3rd
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|276
|-8
|3rd
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|276
|-8
|6th
|Ryan Fox
|277
|-7
|7th
|Haotong Li
|278
|-6
|7th
|Adrian Otaegui
|278
|-6
|7th
|Ross Fisher
|278
|-6
|10th
|Jon Rahm
|279
|-5
|10th
|Alex Noren
|279
|-5
|10th
|Lee Westwood
|279
|-5
|13th
|Paul Dunne
|280
|-4
|13th
|Thomas Pieters
|280
|-4
|13th
|Andy Sullivan
|280
|-4
|16th
|Kristoffer Broberg
|281
|-3
|16th
|David Drysdale
|281
|-3
|16th
|Maximilian Kieffer
|281
|-3
|16th
|Pablo Larrazabal
|281
|-3
|16th
|Adrien Saddier
|281
|-3
|16th
|Gary Stal
|281
|-3
|16th
|Paul Waring
|281
|-3
|23rd
|Thomas Aiken
|282
|-2
|23rd
|Gregory Havret
|282
|-2
|23rd
|Andrew Johnston
|282
|-2
|23rd
|Eddie Pepperell
|282
|-2
|27th
|Bradley Dredge
|283
|-1
|27th
|Marcel Siem
|283
|-1
|27th
|Bernd Wiesberger
|283
|-1
|30th
|Robert Rock
|284
|E
|30th
|Jordan Smith
|284
|E
|32nd
|Jamie Donaldson
|285
|1
|32nd
|Niclas Fasth
|285
|1
|32nd
|Scott Hend
|285
|1
|32nd
|Lasse Jensen
|285
|1
|32nd
|Joost Luiten
|285
|1
|32nd
|Haydn Porteous
|285
|1
|38th
|Daniel Brooks
|286
|2
|38th
|Ricardo Gouveia
|286
|2
|38th
|Nathan Kimsey
|286
|2
|38th
|Mikko Korhonen
|286
|2
|38th
|Francesco Molinari
|286
|2
|38th
|Jason Scrivener
|286
|2
|38th
|Graeme Storm
|286
|2
|45th
|Felipe Aguilar
|287
|3
|45th
|Jens Fahrbring
|287
|3
|45th
|Florian Fritsch
|287
|3
|45th
|Rikard Karlberg
|287
|3
|45th
|Ian Poulter
|287
|3
|50th
|Pep Angles
|288
|4
|50th
|Nacho Elvira
|288
|4
|50th
|Oliver Fisher
|288
|4
|50th
|Romain Langasque
|288
|4
|50th
|Richard Sterne
|288
|4
|55th
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|289
|5
|55th
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|289
|5
|57th
|Gregory Bourdy
|290
|6
|57th
|Chris Hanson
|290
|6
|57th
|Martin Kaymer
|290
|6
|57th
|Joakim Lagergren
|290
|6
|57th
|Alexander Levy
|290
|6
|62nd
|Nino Bertasio
|292
|8
|62nd
|Thongchai Jaidee
|292
|8
|62nd
|Julien Quesne
|292
|8
|65th
|Trevor Fisher, Jr.
|293
|9
|66th
|Daniel Im
|294
|10
|66th
|Damien Perrier
|294
|10
|66th
|Callum Shinkwin
|294
|10
|69th
|Thomas Bjorn
|296
|12
|69th
|Sebastien Gros
|296
|12
|69th
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|296
|12
