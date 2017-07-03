2017 HNA Open de France Results & Leaderboard

Tommy Fleetwood has won the 2017 HNA Open de France with a 1 shot lead and a score of 12 under par at the Le Golf National.

2017 HNA Open de France Results

The 2017 HNA Open de France results, scores and leaderboard including leaderboard positions, total strokes and tournament scores.

Positions Players Total Strokes Scores 1st Tommy Fleetwood 272 -12 2nd Peter Uihlein 273 -11 3rd Alexander Bjork 276 -8 3rd Mike Lorenzo-Vera 276 -8 3rd Thorbjorn Olesen 276 -8 6th Ryan Fox 277 -7 7th Haotong Li 278 -6 7th Adrian Otaegui 278 -6 7th Ross Fisher 278 -6 10th Jon Rahm 279 -5 10th Alex Noren 279 -5 10th Lee Westwood 279 -5 13th Paul Dunne 280 -4 13th Thomas Pieters 280 -4 13th Andy Sullivan 280 -4 16th Kristoffer Broberg 281 -3 16th David Drysdale 281 -3 16th Maximilian Kieffer 281 -3 16th Pablo Larrazabal 281 -3 16th Adrien Saddier 281 -3 16th Gary Stal 281 -3 16th Paul Waring 281 -3 23rd Thomas Aiken 282 -2 23rd Gregory Havret 282 -2 23rd Andrew Johnston 282 -2 23rd Eddie Pepperell 282 -2 27th Bradley Dredge 283 -1 27th Marcel Siem 283 -1 27th Bernd Wiesberger 283 -1 30th Robert Rock 284 E 30th Jordan Smith 284 E 32nd Jamie Donaldson 285 1 32nd Niclas Fasth 285 1 32nd Scott Hend 285 1 32nd Lasse Jensen 285 1 32nd Joost Luiten 285 1 32nd Haydn Porteous 285 1 38th Daniel Brooks 286 2 38th Ricardo Gouveia 286 2 38th Nathan Kimsey 286 2 38th Mikko Korhonen 286 2 38th Francesco Molinari 286 2 38th Jason Scrivener 286 2 38th Graeme Storm 286 2 45th Felipe Aguilar 287 3 45th Jens Fahrbring 287 3 45th Florian Fritsch 287 3 45th Rikard Karlberg 287 3 45th Ian Poulter 287 3 50th Pep Angles 288 4 50th Nacho Elvira 288 4 50th Oliver Fisher 288 4 50th Romain Langasque 288 4 50th Richard Sterne 288 4 55th Nicolas Colsaerts 289 5 55th Fabrizio Zanotti 289 5 57th Gregory Bourdy 290 6 57th Chris Hanson 290 6 57th Martin Kaymer 290 6 57th Joakim Lagergren 290 6 57th Alexander Levy 290 6 62nd Nino Bertasio 292 8 62nd Thongchai Jaidee 292 8 62nd Julien Quesne 292 8 65th Trevor Fisher, Jr. 293 9 66th Daniel Im 294 10 66th Damien Perrier 294 10 66th Callum Shinkwin 294 10 69th Thomas Bjorn 296 12 69th Sebastien Gros 296 12 69th Phachara Khongwatmai 296 12

