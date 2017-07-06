2017 ITTF World Cup: Quadri needs quality coach – Oladapo – The Eagle Online
|
2017 ITTF World Cup: Quadri needs quality coach – Oladapo
The Eagle Online
Oladapo, who was in Agadir, Morocco when Quadri beat Assar 4-3 in the men's singles final, admitted that the country is yet to realise that players are not coming through due to lack of quality coaching. Having watched Aruna Quadri played without a …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!