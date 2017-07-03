2017 Quicken Loans National Results & Leaderboard
Kyle Stanley has won the 2017 Quicken Loans National with a 2 shot lead and a score of 7 under par at the TPC Potomac.
|Positions
|Players
|Total Strokes
|Scores
|1st
|Kyle Stanley
|273
|-7
|2nd
|Charles Howell III
|273
|-7
|3rd
|Rickie Fowler
|275
|-5
|T3
|Martin Laird
|275
|-5
|5th
|Spencer Levin
|276
|-4
|5th
|Marc Leishman
|276
|-4
|5th
|Johnson Wagner
|276
|-4
|5th
|Sung-hoon Kang
|276
|-4
|5th
|Curtis Luck
|276
|-4
|5th
|Keegan Bradley
|276
|-4
|5th
|Ben Martin
|276
|-4
|5th
|David Lingmerth
|276
|-4
|13th
|Jason Gore
|277
|-3
|13th
|Nick Watney
|277
|-3
|13th
|Geoff Ogilvy
|277
|-3
|13th
|Bill Haas
|277
|-3
|17th
|Ricky Barnes
|278
|-2
|17th
|Patrick Reed
|278
|-2
|17th
|Daniel Summerhays
|278
|-2
|17th
|Kevin Streelman
|278
|-2
|17th
|Bryson DeChambeau
|278
|-2
|22nd
|Patrick Rodgers
|279
|-1
|22nd
|Danny Lee
|279
|-1
|22nd
|Kevin Na
|279
|-1
|22nd
|Harris English
|279
|-1
|26th
|Jason Kokrak
|280
|E
|26th
|Tyrone van Aswegen
|280
|E
|26th
|Billy Horschel
|280
|E
|29th
|Tony Finau
|281
|1
|29th
|Zac Blair
|281
|1
|29th
|Robert Garrigus
|281
|1
|29th
|Nick Taylor
|281
|1
|29th
|Byeong Hun An
|281
|1
|29th
|Jonathan Randolph
|281
|1
|35th
|Xander Schauffele
|282
|2
|35th
|Michael Kim
|282
|2
|35th
|Andrew Loupe
|282
|2
|38th
|Peter Malnati
|283
|3
|38th
|Scott Stallings
|283
|3
|38th
|Matt Jones
|283
|3
|38th
|Ben Crane
|283
|3
|38th
|Seamus Power
|283
|3
|43rd
|Kelly Kraft
|284
|4
|43rd
|Brian Gay
|284
|4
|43rd
|Lucas Glover
|284
|4
|46th
|Trey Mullinax
|285
|5
|46th
|Russell Henley
|285
|5
|46th
|Cameron Percy
|285
|5
|46th
|James Hahn
|285
|5
|46th
|Wesley Bryan
|285
|5
|51st
|Mackenzie Hughes
|286
|6
|51st
|Hudson Swafford
|286
|6
|51st
|Kyle Reifers
|286
|6
|51st
|Wyndham Clark
|286
|6
|55th
|Martin Flores
|287
|7
|55th
|Kevin Tway
|287
|7
|55th
|Ryan Blaum
|287
|7
|55th
|Shawn Stefani
|287
|7
|55th
|Robert Streb
|287
|7
|55th
|IndiaArjun Atwal
|287
|7
|61st
|Vaughn Taylor
|288
|8
|61st
|Sam Saunders
|288
|8
|63rd
|Ollie Schniederjans
|289
|9
|63rd
|Billy Hurley III
|289
|9
|65th
|Brett Stegmaier
|290
|10
|65th
|D.A. Points
|290
|10
|65th
|Harold Varner, III
|290
|10
|68th
|Derek Fathauer
|291
|11
|68th
|J.J. Henry
|291
|11
|68th
|J.B. Holmes
|291
|11
|68th
|Brandon Hagy
|291
|11
|72nd
|Tim Wilkinson
|292
|12
|73rd
|David Hearn
|294
|14
|74th
|Grayson Murray
|295
|15
