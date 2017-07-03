2017 Quicken Loans National Results & Leaderboard

Kyle Stanley has won the 2017 Quicken Loans National with a 2 shot lead and a score of 7 under par at the TPC Potomac.

2017 Quicken Loans National Results

The 2017 Quicken Loans National results, scores and leaderboard including leaderboard positions, total strokes and tournament scores.

Positions Players Total Strokes Scores 1st Kyle Stanley 273 -7 2nd Charles Howell III 273 -7 3rd Rickie Fowler 275 -5 T3 Martin Laird 275 -5 5th Spencer Levin 276 -4 5th Marc Leishman 276 -4 5th Johnson Wagner 276 -4 5th Sung-hoon Kang 276 -4 5th Curtis Luck 276 -4 5th Keegan Bradley 276 -4 5th Ben Martin 276 -4 5th David Lingmerth 276 -4 13th Jason Gore 277 -3 13th Nick Watney 277 -3 13th Geoff Ogilvy 277 -3 13th Bill Haas 277 -3 17th Ricky Barnes 278 -2 17th Patrick Reed 278 -2 17th Daniel Summerhays 278 -2 17th Kevin Streelman 278 -2 17th Bryson DeChambeau 278 -2 22nd Patrick Rodgers 279 -1 22nd Danny Lee 279 -1 22nd Kevin Na 279 -1 22nd Harris English 279 -1 26th Jason Kokrak 280 E 26th Tyrone van Aswegen 280 E 26th Billy Horschel 280 E 29th Tony Finau 281 1 29th Zac Blair 281 1 29th Robert Garrigus 281 1 29th Nick Taylor 281 1 29th Byeong Hun An 281 1 29th Jonathan Randolph 281 1 35th Xander Schauffele 282 2 35th Michael Kim 282 2 35th Andrew Loupe 282 2 38th Peter Malnati 283 3 38th Scott Stallings 283 3 38th Matt Jones 283 3 38th Ben Crane 283 3 38th Seamus Power 283 3 43rd Kelly Kraft 284 4 43rd Brian Gay 284 4 43rd Lucas Glover 284 4 46th Trey Mullinax 285 5 46th Russell Henley 285 5 46th Cameron Percy 285 5 46th James Hahn 285 5 46th Wesley Bryan 285 5 51st Mackenzie Hughes 286 6 51st Hudson Swafford 286 6 51st Kyle Reifers 286 6 51st Wyndham Clark 286 6 55th Martin Flores 287 7 55th Kevin Tway 287 7 55th Ryan Blaum 287 7 55th Shawn Stefani 287 7 55th Robert Streb 287 7 55th IndiaArjun Atwal 287 7 61st Vaughn Taylor 288 8 61st Sam Saunders 288 8 63rd Ollie Schniederjans 289 9 63rd Billy Hurley III 289 9 65th Brett Stegmaier 290 10 65th D.A. Points 290 10 65th Harold Varner, III 290 10 68th Derek Fathauer 291 11 68th J.J. Henry 291 11 68th J.B. Holmes 291 11 68th Brandon Hagy 291 11 72nd Tim Wilkinson 292 12 73rd David Hearn 294 14 74th Grayson Murray 295 15

