2017/2018 NECO Nov/Dec GCE Registration | See Full Guidelines & Requirements

Candidates Intending to register for the 2017/18 November/December NECO Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) are hereby informed that registration has begun and will be strictly on-line using the NECO registration website only, beware of fake websites.

Registration can be done on the website at any time within the stipulated registration period. Passport Photograph will be required during on-line registration. The candidates passport photograph should NOT be more than SIX MONTHS old and must be of white background.

Registration Instructions

To register, interested candidates should obtain a bank draft of Eleven Thousand Three Hundred and Fifty Naira (N 11,350) Only, payable to the Registrar, National Examinations Council in any of the NECO State Offices nationwide or in cash in any designated Bank or NIPOST offices nationwide. The registration fee includes cost for Biometric Data Capture, an Examination Ethics CD and Administrative Charges. Interested Banks and NIPOST Headquarters should visit NECO Headquarters for further clarifications.

Attestation/Photo Cards and Examination Time-Table

On completion of the registration process, each candidate must obtain the following from the internet cafe:

Time Table for the Examination; and

One (1) clear copy of the NECO Attestation/Photo card; which should be presented for each examination. (Candidates should note that Attestation/Photo cards that are not clear will NOT be accepted at the examination hall).

Blind Candidates

Blind candidates are to register like everyone. However, the NECO State Officer of the state where they intend to write the examination should be notified of their physical status immediately after registration.

Examinations Centres

The -towns where the examination will be held have been grouped into examination towns/neighborhoods. Candidates should select a town/neighborhood within the state where they intend to sit for the examination.

Available Subjects for the Examination

Agricultural Science

Arabic Language

Biology

Chemistry

Christian Religious Studies

Commerce

Economics

English Language

Financial Accounting

French

Further Mathematics

Geography

Government

Hausa

Health Science

History

Igbo

Islamic Studies

Literature-in-English

Mathematics

Marketing

Physical Education

Physics

Salesmanship

Stenography

Store Keeping

Yoruba

Note: Candidates should note that Nigerian Languages (Hausa, Igbo &Yoruba) include Literature.

Registration Period

The registration period begins on 3rd July, 2017 and ends on 30th September, 2017 at 12.00 midnight. (Late registration will only be approved by the Registrar at the NECO Headquarters, Minna, Niger State).

Steps Of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply online

General Information

The Registration fee, once paid, is not refundable.

The use of reputable cyber cafes is highly recommended as the Council will not be liable for registration errors committed by candidates. (A list of suggested cyber cafes nationwide where candidates can log on to register are available on the NECO website – www.mynecoexams.com or are physically on display at our State offices nationwide)

Biometric Fingerprints will be captured along with the registration of each candidate.

Candidates should ensure that their fingerprints are captured correctly during registration.

Candidates with fingerprints not verified on the day of the examination will not be allowed to sit for the examination.

Candidates should carefully follow the instructions on the on-line scratch card before registration.

Candidates should study the Regulations and Syllabuses before registration.

Candidates should note that their uploaded image/photograph during the registration will be embossed on their certificates.

Smoking, cellular phones and other electronic communication devices are not allowed in the examination hall

Candidates should dress in mufti and no one will be allowed entry into the examination hall with arms.

Multiple entries are not allowed. Candidates who register more than once will have their entire results cancelled.

Candidates who damage or lose their scratch cards before registration will have to purchase another card.

Please note that No candidate shall be allowed into an examination hall once an examination commences.

Candidates are no longer required to stamp or submit their attestation/photo cards in NECO state offices nationwide. A clear copy of the downloaded attestation/photo card, duly signed and stamped by a referee should be presented for each paper.

If you need us to help you with more updated information at the right time about NECO Nov/Dec GCE Registration 2017, kindly provide us your phone number and email Address in the comment box below. Also, feel free to ask any question pertaining to this guide.

