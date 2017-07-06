2018 UTME candidates to register under CCTV cameras

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that all candidates for the 2018 Unified Tertiary Examination (UTME) must register under the lenses of the CCTV Camera. It also said the footage of registration processes of each candidate must be uploaded to the Board Headquarters. This was part of fresh standardization rules, guidelines and […]

