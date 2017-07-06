Pages Navigation Menu

2018 UTME candidates to register under CCTV cameras

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that all candidates for the 2018 Unified Tertiary Examination (UTME) must register under the lenses of the CCTV Camera. It also said the footage of registration processes of each candidate must be uploaded to the Board Headquarters. This was part of fresh standardization rules, guidelines and […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

