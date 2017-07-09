Pages Navigation Menu

2019 election: Oke-Ogun indigenes launch governorship campaign to dethrone Ajimobi

Posted on Jul 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Eminent personalities from Oke-Ogun geo-political zone in Oyo State have vowed to produce the next governor of the state in 2019. President of Oke-Ogun Development Consultative Forum (ODCF), Dr. Olusegun Ajuwon (OON) who spoke on behalf of the region which comprises 10 local government areas maintained that the zone would work with other regions and […]

