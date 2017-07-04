Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2019: Igbo to produce UPP presidential candidate – Okorie

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The United Progressive Party (UPP) has announced that the South east will produce its presidential candidate in 2019. The party, however, accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of dividing the country along primordial cleavages more than any government had done. UPP’s National Chairman, Chief Chekwas Okorie, who stated this in Awka, Anambra State, during […]

2019: Igbo to produce UPP presidential candidate – Okorie

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.