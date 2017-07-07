Yakubu advices new RECs to adhere to Electoral Act – Pulse Nigeria
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Yakubu advices new RECs to adhere to Electoral Act
Pulse Nigeria
Yakubu said that INEC's commitment to Nigerians was to make the 2019 general elections better than previous elections. Published: 29 minutes ago , Refreshed: 11 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency Local by NAN. Print; eMail · INEC chairman, Mahmood …
Resist overtures from politicians, INEC Chairman cautions new RECs
INEC swears in 14 RECs
2019: INEC Chairman swears in 14 new RECs
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!