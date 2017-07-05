2019: Women Affairs minister working for Atiku, APC group allege

MINISTER of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Aisha Alhassan has been accused of funding the 2019 Presidential ambition of former vice president Atiku Abubarkar. National president, Coalition for Peace and Mobilization, a support group of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr. Ahmed Saleh made the accusation at a press conference yesterday in Jalingo. Sale […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

