2019: Youth Assembly Urges Al-Makura, Deputy Declare Intentions

BY DONATUS NADI, Lafia

Northern Youth Assembly of Nigeria (NYAN) in Nasarawa state has

appealed to Governor Umaru Tanko Almakura and his deputy, Hon. Silas

Agara to declare their intentions for the various offices of interest

they intend to serve ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The appeal was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the

group’s state convention held in Lafia, the state capital, and signed

by the speaker of the group, Comrade Saeed Aliyu.

The group said their resolution was basedon the record of successes

achieved by the duo in the last six years of the current APC led

administration in the state.

“To this end, we at the Northern Youth Assembly of Nigeria, Nasarawa

state chapter, are calling on our deputy governor, Hon. Silas Ali

Agara to contnorship of the state come 2019 as our governor, Umaru

Tanko Almakura proceed to the Senate to represent the good people of

Nasarawa South senatorial zone”.

The youth group is convinced that the two political have paid their

dues politically, socially and morally to earn the handsome reward of

the people of Nasarawa state and the zone in 2019.

“The Northern Youth Assembly of Nigeria in Nasarawa state wishes to

restate its commitment to this noble agenda by mobilizing the over 1.5

million youths of the state in support of the aspiration, appealing to

them to answer the call without further hesitation”.

Given his capacity and pedigree with over 14 years experience as the

most consistent public servant in Nasarawa state since 2003, the

deputy governor Hon. Silas Ali Agara is more than qualified to sustain

the gains of the Almakura administration in the state”.

The post 2019: Youth Assembly Urges Al-Makura, Deputy Declare Intentions appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

