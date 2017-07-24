Pages Navigation Menu

24 prison inmates to participate in Basic Certificate Exam in Jos

Posted on Jul 2, 2017

24 inmates of the Jos prison would take part in the ongoing 2017 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) from July 3 to July 6, this was confirmed by the Nigerian Prisons Service, Plateau Command on Sunday. Mr Luka Ayedoo, the Public Relations Officer of the command in a statement in Jos said subjects to be …

Hello. Add your message here.