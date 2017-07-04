240 drug dealers convicted by NDLEA

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has confirmed the conviction of 240 suspected drug users in Kano State in the last six months. According to the commandant, Mr Hamza Umar, who made this known to newsmen in Kano on Tuesday in commemoration of UN International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. He said …

