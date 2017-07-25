Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

25 most dangerous countries in the world; See Nigeria’s position

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Africa’s most populous country has been ranked the 5th most dangerous country in the world, as the world’s most dangerous countries for tourists are revealed. The World Economic Forum ranked 136 countries in its biennial tourism report, with one section focused on safety and security. The WEF examined security risks related to serious harm like […]

The post 25 most dangerous countries in the world; See Nigeria’s position appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.