25 year-old man dumps 6-month-old daughter in dustbin (photo)

A twenty-five year old man, Sunday Imoh, has been paraded by the Cross River State Police Command for allegedly dumping his six-month-old daughter in public dustbin in the Edim-Otop axis of the Calabar metropolis. The suspect allegedly put the little girl in a carton and abandoned her by the side of the dustbin after a […]

The post 25 year-old man dumps 6-month-old daughter in dustbin (photo) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

