Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

25 year-old man dumps 6-month-old daughter in dustbin (photo)

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Crime, News | 0 comments

A twenty-five year old man, Sunday Imoh, has been paraded by the Cross River State Police Command for allegedly dumping his six-month-old daughter in public dustbin in the Edim-Otop axis of the Calabar metropolis. The suspect allegedly put the little girl in a carton and abandoned her by the side of the dustbin after a […]

The post 25 year-old man dumps 6-month-old daughter in dustbin (photo) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.