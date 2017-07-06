2500 participate as SON launches standards clubs in schools – Vanguard
Vanguard
2500 participate as SON launches standards clubs in schools
DETERMINED to make standard and quality control issues as household names and affair across the country, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON, has inaugurated standards clubs in primary and secondary schools in the State of Osun, South-West, …
