2,500 participate as SON launches standards clubs in schools

By Dayo Adesulu

DETERMINED to make standard and quality control issues as household names and affair across the country, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON, has inaugurated standards clubs in primary and secondary schools in the State of Osun, South-West, Nigeria. This is coming even as the governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, gave kudos to SON management and staff for renewed energy and vitality in the challenging work of standardisation, quality assurance as well as campaign against sub-standard products and counterfeiting across the country.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of standards clubs in primary and post primary schools in the state, Governor Aregbesola commended the efforts of SON in standards elaborations and enforcement, noting that the agency has created appropriate and adequate public awareness on issues of standards and quality. Attended by over 2500 participants including students, the governor who was represented by the state commissioner for education, Mr. Wasiu Omotunde-Young, lauded the SON for the catch-them-young initiative which he noted would help to safeguard lives and property.

According to him, the event marked another milestone in the history of Osun State where students would be exposed to standards in all sense of the word, pointing out that programmes like that could be a major turning point especially as it related to career and awareness.

He said the aim of the programme was to catch the minds of children and also charge the young generation on the possibility of developing standards for commodities, projects and services for industries in the country. He advised the students to channel their abundant energies rightly and be conscious of their role in safeguarding their own lives and those of others.

Unhealthy practices

The governor alluded to the great potentials of the youths which he said, needed to be channelled appropriately, in their own interest and the larger society.

Earlier in his remarks, the Director-General of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Mr. Osita Aboloma, advised Nigerian youths to shun greed and other unhealthy practices as the authentic leaders of tomorrow.

The SON boss who was represented by Engr. Oluremi Ayeni, a director in the organisation, said the standards clubs were aimed at helping to inculcate quality culture in future leaders of the country. According to him, standard clubs in primary and secondary schools would create a great army that would propagate the gospel of standardisation. Propagating standards ideals and principles in schools will help to create awareness about zero tolerance to substandard products in no small way.

Also speaking at the event, SON Director of Operations, Engr. Felix Nyado stated that when the principles of standardization are applied and imprinted on the minds of the young ones, they would stick for life. Nyado posited that standards clubs in schools were the best way to catch them young and raise advocates and vanguards of standards for the future.

She implored all children to champion this course by preaching the gospel to their parents, friends and families about the importance of standards in everyday life. “Children must contribute their own quota as they are the bedrock of our future as a country, “she added. Some of the students who spoke during the event said they have been exposed to standards and its benefits to the Nigerian economy, pointing out that the initiative has also exposed them on ways to improve standards in the country.

The post 2,500 participate as SON launches standards clubs in schools appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

