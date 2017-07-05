280 drugs suspects arrested in Cross River State, 31 Convicted – NDLEA

Two hundred and eighty drugs and drugs related suspects have been arrested in various locations in Cross River State while 31 suspects were convicted at the Federal High Court Calabar. In a press statement made available to our correspondent in Calabar, the Public Relations Officer, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Cross River State Command, […]

280 drugs suspects arrested in Cross River State, 31 Convicted – NDLEA

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

